Insecurity: Senate Summons Head of Security Agencies

By Adejumo Enock

The Senate House has summoned the Service Chiefs, Minister of Defence, heads of Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Services over insecurity issues ravaging the country.

On Tuesday, Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State moved a motion on the abduction of about 330 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State on Friday.

This Motion led to the agreement by the lawmakers to summon the Security Heads.

The lawmakers in their various contributions to the motion raised by Mandiya, passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the Country.

Members of the Upper House expressed a deep frustration that the President had consistently ignored all resolutions passed by the Senate on insecurity in Nigeria.

They all insisted that the service chiefs should be sacked without further delays and also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of the House on Security challenges without further delay.