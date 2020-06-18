Insecurity: Sultan Calls Out Governors, Buhari, Take Action Now He Says.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll who doubles as the President-General of Jamaatu Nasril Islam, JNI, has called out the President urging him to stay sensitive and ensure the protection of life and properties of citizens.

Abubakar expressed his displeasure on the current rise of insecurity resulting in persistent killing of people in the country by bandits and insurgents with particular reference to the North.

In a statement signed by JNI’s Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the monarch also appealed to security agents to put in more effort in curbing the issue of insecurity across Nigeria.

According to him by now these killings should give those in government at federal and state levels sleepless nights.

He said ,“The repeated massacre of people, as well as the senseless burning of houses and livestock in Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states and indeed other states such as Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba, should give governments and its functionaries at both federal and state levels sleepless nights.

“By now, an instantaneous pronouncement followed by robust actions should have been made by the government of the day, not verbal warnings and condemnations dished out to the perpetrators of the murderous acts.

“Isn’t the government of the day a popular government? Is it not a participatory government?

“Why doesn’t public opinions matter to it? Or isn’t public opinions considered an ingredient to the government of the day?”.

Every Nigerian has the right to protest insecurity therefore the government should stop condemnations and instead take decisive action.