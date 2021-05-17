Insecurity: Take Bold, Deliberate Steps To De-escalate, Lower Tensions In Nigeria — PDP To Buhari

Thirteen state governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on Monday met at the International Conference Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan.

The governors were Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom.

Others included Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Umar Fintiri of Adamawa; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Also present was the host governor – Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Aliyu Gusau who is representing Gov. Bello Matawalle.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by the PDP governor’s and signed by the Chairman of the forum, governor Tambuwal, the party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the States with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of State Policing and the general security architecture.”

The PDP also asked the President to summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, to combat the present threats to policing.

The communiqué reads:

The meeting called on Mr President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the States with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of State Policing and the general security architecture. In the interim, Mr President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr President and all State Governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing. The meeting agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority. The meeting supports the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently by the Southern Governors Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders / farmers clashes in Nigeria; the restructuring of the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers and functions to the States; and reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria. The meeting enjoins all Nigerians to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion and other cleavages. To this end, the meeting called on the incompetent and rudderless APC Government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity and cohesion. The meeting re-iterated our earlier call for the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act that will ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes. The meeting thanked the Host Governor, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for being a gracious and wonderful host, and congratulated him for the many landmark developmental projects he has executed, and urged him to continue to work with all stakeholders in the South West Zone to ensure that PDP takes over majority of the States in the Zone.

See photos below: