Insecurity: Those saying Buhari not doing much have short memories – Regime

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, has criticised people who are saying not much has been done to tackle insecurity.

In an article posted on his Facebook wall and website, Adesina described those saying not much has been done to tackle insecurity as having short memories.

In the article titled ‘Insecurity: What Buhari has done, and is doing’, Adesina highlighted the efforts made by the Buhari’s regime in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the Nigerian military was in tatters, ill-equipped, ill-trained, and ill-motivated before Buhari came.

Adesina added, “But at Eagle Square, where he took the oath of office on that memorable day, the brand new President gave a directive. The command centre of the Boko Haram war should move to Maiduguri, in Borno State, which was the epicenter of the insurgency. Pronto, the Service Chiefs moved, and the country was saved.

“Boko Haram got flushed out of Abuja, North-central, North-west, Yobe, Adamawa, and got circumscribed in Sambisa Forest. Soon, their last stand, Camp Zero fell, and since then, they have been scattered like sheep without a shepherd.

“They mingled with the civilian population, from where they launch cowardly atavistic attacks. They became degraded, but just like a scorched snake, not beheaded yet, they still retain the capacity for evil. But can you compare what is, with what used to be? Not at all.

But some people have short memories. They say not much is being done to tackle insecurity by the Buhari government. Really?

“Admittedly, many more frontiers of insecurity have been opened: banditry, kidnapping for ransom, communal clashes, farmers/herders clashes, and many others. But the baby that says the mother will not sleep, he too will not snooze at all.”

Adeshina expressed the commitment of the retired general to fighting insecurity in the country, saying that Buhari met the country in “disarray”.

He cautioned those planning to set up a regional security outfit to do so within the confines of the law.

He added, “If there was efficiency, why is there a proliferation of regional security outfits; Amotekun in the South-West, Shege-Ka-Fasa in the North, and with other parts of the country warming up to set up their own? Good question. Security is a collective responsibility.

“It is a collaboration between the government and the people, and those who heap all the blame on government, for political capital, are missing the point. The people must be involved in securing their communities and country but within the bounds of the law.”

“Yes, securing Nigeria is a task that must be done, and is being done. The work continues.”