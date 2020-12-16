Insecurity: Tinubu Advises Millitary To Change Strategy

By Adejumo Enock

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC has urged the Nigerian Military to change its strategy.

The APC leader argued that if Nigeria is to overcome security challenges, the Military needs to change its strategy.

The statement reported that Tinubu in a statement titled; “Boko Haram: Tinubu visits Zulum, wants military to change strategy”, during a visit to Babagana Zulum, Borno State Governor in Maiduguri on Monday said, “We have been on this (Boko Haram) for some time. We have seen the reaction of the Federal Government, we have seen the reaction of the armed forces, this is no longer conventional warfare, this is more tactical, more reason, cruder. In such a situation, what we do is to replan our strategy.

“We have seen the Governor’s life has been attacked on more than one occasion in an effort to eliminate him but Allah is mighty, he has protected and will continue to protect you”.

The former Lagos State Governor added that governance would hardly excel under insurgency.

He further stated that “You can’t concentrate, become innovative, and excel if you have to make educational development in fear”.

Tinubu in his statement further expressed, “We saw people who have endured so much agony, denial, brutality decided to run to their farms to develop means of livelihood not only for themselves but for all of us, at the end they were slaughtered. That’s not religion, it is not in our religion (Islam), it is not in Christianity either, it is an act of wickedness”.