Insecurity: Unknown Gunmen Kill Governor Okowa’s Aide In Sapele

Tragedy struck on Sunday as a Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth development, Okiemute Sowho, was killed by Gunmen in Sapele, Delta State.

Until his death, Sowho also served as an aide to the state commissioner for Agriculture who also was reportedly shot around 6 pm on Saturday evening around an hotel.

The Breaking Times learnt that the late Sowho went to inspect a building in the vicinity when his killers opened fire on him, killing him instantly.

He was hurriedly rushed to a private hospital in the area where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Confirming the incident, the acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Edafe Bright said the police have commenced investigation into his death.

On his part, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reacted to the incident by expressing sadness over Sowho’s murder.

He ordered security agencies to do all it takes to get to the bottom of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.