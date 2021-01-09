INSECURITY: ‘We Will Finish What We Are Doing This Year’, Says Buhari

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to speed up efforts to ensure that the fight against insecurity comes to an end in 2021.

Speaking on Friday, during the Juma’at prayer held to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Mosque in Abuja, Buhari urged Nigerians to pray for the armed forces to enable them achieve success in the fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said, “This is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing. What is happening in this country will soon be over.”

“This year, we will finish what we are doing; pray for us that we succeed.”

He noted that his administration always prioritises the welfare of families of the fallen heroes, as well as those currently involved in securing the country.

The President also added that Nigerians will not forget the sacrifices of the armed forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

In his message, Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Muhammed Adamu, prayed for peace in the country.

Adamu also commended the military for their efforts in ensuring security, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who have died.