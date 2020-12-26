Insecurity: You Are Sacrificing Nigerians For Interest Of The North, Kukah Tells Buhari

By Seun Adeuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari, has sacrificed the dreams of Nigerians on the altar of nepotism by pursuing Northern hegemony.

This was stated by Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Kukah, on Friday in his Christmas message titled, ‘A Nation in Search of Vindication.’

Kukuh, who also said Nigeria appeared to be heading for darkness under Buhari’s presidency, noted that the government must explain the mystery behind the endless bloodletting in the country occasioned by insecurity.

His words, “This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension.

“Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him for what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony by reducing others in public life to second-class status. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.”

The Bishop maintained that Buhari’s alleged nepotism and commitment to reinforcing the foundations of northern hegemony had dire implications as prominent northerners with a conscience had raised the red flag, pointing out the consequences of his nepotism on national cohesion and trust.

Kukah said against the backdrop of Nigeria’s endless woes, the country had become a nation embroiled in desolation with the prospects of a failed state staring the citizens in the face.

However, he urged Nigerians not to give up despite the pain, sorrow and uncertainty in the land, enjoining them to pray to God to save the nation.