Insecurity: ‘You’re Not Doing Enough To Stop Killing Of Civilians In Nigeria By B/Haram, ISWAP’ — U.S. Tells FG

by on June 18, 2020
 

The Government of the United States (US), on Wednesday, condemned what it described as the “brazen killings of civilians” by terrorist groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North-east as well as armed bandits in the North-west and North-central parts Nigeria.

It said the Regime was not doing enough to halt the killings and must rise up to the occasion by protecting Nigerian lives and property and general security around the country.

BreakingTimes had reported that over 100 Nigerians were, last week killed by bandits and terrorists in 24hrs, in Northern, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the US Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo, and made available to BreakingTimes, deplored the recent killing of civilians in Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “We condemn the recent  senseless and  brazen killings of civilians  in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected  ISIS West Africa  militants launched multiple attacks in  Borno  State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. On June 9, unidentified armed  bandits  attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

“These horrific crimes follow the  shooting  of a  pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians  on June  5  in  the course of intercommunal violence in  Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have  lost their lives  in Nigeria in recent years to  violent  attacks  by  terrorist groups  or  criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs.

“The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable,  and protect  civilians.”

Crime, International, Issues, News, Nigeria

BokoharamInsecurityISWAP

Seun Adeuyi


