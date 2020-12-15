Insecurity: Zamfara Govt Closes Schools

By Adejumo Enock

Zamfara State Government has given directives for the closure of 10 boarding schools in the state to avoid abduction of students.

While addressing journalists on Tuesday in a press conference, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi stated that the affected schools will be closed until the issue of insecurity is tackled.

The Commissioner said, “we will not want what happened in Katsina to happen in Zamfara”.

Directives has been given to all the principals of the affected schools to ensure immediate closure of the affected schools.

According to Abdullahi, the affected schools are Government Secondary Schools in Zurmi, GSS Birnin Magaji, (boarding), G.A.S.S Zurmi (boarding), G.G.S.S Moriki (boarding). Science Secondary School Shinkafi (boarding), Science Secondary School, Dansadau (boarding), Science Secondary School, Bukkuyum (boarding). G.D. S. S Nassarawa Mailayi (day), G.D.S.S Gusami (day), and G.D.S.S Gurbin Bore, (day).

Abdullahi urged the parents and guardians of affected students to exercise patience and cooperate with the government.

He added that, “the security of our students is our utmost priority at the moment”.

He said, “the State is directing all public and private schools to conclude all necessary arrangements and close on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020 as opposed to the initial closings”.

He added that, all examinations must be concluded on or before Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 in all institutions of learning across the state.

Abdullahi stated that physical classes in the universities and other institutions of Higher Learning would not be held during the period of closure.

The Commissioner expressed that Institutions can make other arrangements for teaching and learning and other activities in line with their continuity and contingency plans.