Inspector nabbed for killing spouse in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha for allegedly shooting his wife, Charity Tuddy, dead “over marital misunderstanding.”

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, the incident happened on February 24, 2020 at Sampou in the Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Butswat said the officer, who was serving at the Kaiama Police Division, attacked his wife while she was on her way to the farm that day.

He said, “The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. He has been defaulted and if found culpable, will be dismissed and charged.”