Inspector stabbed to death as gunmen attack Policemen in Delta

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Policemen on routine “stop and search” duty along Obsanajo farms in Ogwashi-Uku Community in Delta State. The gunmen also stabbed an Inspector to death as well as inflicted bodily injuries on others. It was not clear if the gunmen carted away arms and ammunition during the dastard operation, which occurred on Thursday, January 23. When contacted for comments on Saturday January 25, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri. CP Inuwa said, “You know, our men were attacked two days ago but as God may have it, we are making progress.“Those responsible for the attack, we have gotten about two of them already and we are making progress on how to get the remaining people. ” They stabbed an Inspector and he is late now. But we have started cracking down on them. In fact, to be honest with you, we have gotten two out of those who perpetrated the acts. “We are just making efforts to round all of them.” On whether arms and ammunition were carted away from the policemen during the dastard act by the gunmen, CP Inuwa said,”Yes.”