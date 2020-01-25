Inspector stabbed to death as gunmen attack Policemen in Delta

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Policemen on routine “stop and search” duty along Obsanajo farms in Ogwashi-Uku Community in Delta State. The gunmen also stabbed an Inspector to death as well as inflicted bodily injuries on others. It was not clear if the gunmen carted away arms and ammunition during the dastard operation, which occurred on Thursday, January 23. When contacted for comments on Saturday January 25, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri. CP Inuwa said, “You know, our men were attacked two days ago but as God may have it, we are making progress.