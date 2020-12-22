Instagram Disables Tunde Ednut’s Page

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Tunde Ednut is currently off the grid as his Instagram handle is currently deactivated.

There was noticeably a drop in the reach of his page before its deletion.

If you should search for his username @tundeednut on Instagram, it isn’t available.

The influencer is known for throwing jabs at whosoever he pleases.

Ednut’s page was deleted because it went against the community guidelines of the platform, According to Instagram.

“Thank you for reporting this account, we have removed it from Instagram because it goes against our community guidelines,” the platform said.