Insurgency: Abubakar Says ‘Special Mission Aircraft’ Will Be Deployed To Benin By Air Force

The fight against insurgency in the country has received a huge boost, as a new aircraft is set to be deployed to Benin by the Nigerian Air Force.

The disclosure was made known by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar on an inspection tour of facilities in Benin.

According to him, “the aircraft deployed will add fire power to the fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the soon to be deployed unit will also do everything to ensure that the Nigerian Maritime environment stays protected.

Abubakar showered encomiums on the unit by saying that their efforts is really putting the country at a vintage position in the long fight against insurgency.

He disclosed that the ATR 42 aircraft has already been deployed to different parts of the country in ensuring the preservation of National security.

“Air Force Special Forces, technicians and pilot will be sent to Benin to begin operation as soon as possible, before the aircraft deployed gets to Benin, we would ensure that there becomes sufficient accommodation and well defined infrastructures in Benin”, he added.