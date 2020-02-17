Insurgency: Buhari is still popular and accepted in Borno – Femi Adesina

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has stated that his principal is still accepted and popular in Borno in spite of the increased terrorist attacks in the state.

Femi Adesina who appeared on Channels TV ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday February 16, stated that APC members don’t see Nigerian Ruler Buhari getting booed during a recent condolence visit to the state as rejection.

According to the Nigerian Ruler’s spokesperson, the dissenting voices in the large crowd do not call for worry as it is normal in democracy.

He said;

“We don’t see it as a rejection; if you look at those who came to welcome the president from the airport to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, it was a huge crowd. “Some 90 to 95 percent were waving brooms and welcomed the president; some dissenting voices in a large crowd like that do not call for worry, its normal in a democracy. “The President really, is still very accepted, still very popular and the people of Borno know what he has done; they appreciate what he has done in terms of tackling the insurgency.”

Femi Adesina also said that the Nigerian Ruler is concerned about the increased attacks across the country because he took an oath to protect lives and property in the country.

He added;