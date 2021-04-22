Ínter, Juventus, Milan Jostle to Sign Nigerian Top Striker

According to reporting from Fichajes, Italy’s big three clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are mulling over a surprise move for Crotone frontman Simeon Tochukwu Nwanwko.

It is all but confirmed that Simy will leave for greener pastures at the end of the season as Crotone are doomed to relegation with a paltry 15 points from 32 games in the top-flight.

The Nigeria international has already put himself in the shop window, scoring seventeen goals, making him the fourth highest goalscorer in the division.

The 28-year-old got on the scoresheet in seven consecutive matches prior to yesterday’s defeat to Sampdoria.

While Inter have earmarked Simy as an alternative to Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku, Milan see him as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juventus want him to provide competition for Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala amid uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The three teams are targeting the Nigerian because he has Serie A experience and has emerged as one of the best strikers in the top-flight this season.

He will enter the final twelve months of his contract with Crotone in July meaning they face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer if his contract is not extended.