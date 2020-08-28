International Flights: FG Shifts Resumption, Announces New Date

Resumption of international flights in Nigeria has been postponed, the Federal Government announced, on Thursday.

The new date is now September 5, 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had formerly disclosed that international flights would resume in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on August 29, after a forced hiatus commanded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Musa Nuhu, stated that international flights would not resume as earlier stated.

“Effective operational guidelines would need to be set before the commencement of international flights in the country,” he added.

This decision was further reflected in a tweet, in which the Aviation ministry confirmed the new date of flight resumption, saying: “Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.#PTF on COVID-19#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/obihvYTKRV — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) August 27, 2020