“International Flights May Resume Earlier Than October”– Hadi Sirika

Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has rejected the resumption date for international flights projected by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saying flights will not resume as late as October, as previously informed.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) recently issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), saying that it would prolong the closure of international airspace till 15th October instead of the previously stated August 19th.

Sirika, in a brief statement Tuesday said:

“International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA (Nigerian Airspace Management Agency) just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October.

Earlier, NCAA had issued the NOTAM that it is extending the closure of international air space until October 15.



The NOTAM was signed by NCAA’s Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, stating that the international airports will remain close until mid October.



According to Nuhu, “earlier this year the government gave August 19th to be the date for reopening of airspace for international flight operations; has unfortunately be extended due to problems brought by the COVID-19 outbreak”.

“If there present need to extend further the closure of the airports, it will be communicated duely. For now, only essential and diplomatic flights would be allowed, until the airspace is once more opened for international flight operations”, he noted

“Since March the Federal government shut down international airports and allowed only diplomatic and essential flight operations to continue flying. The attempt of postponing it further, is none other that to help contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus which is on daily basis considered a threatening phenomenon”, he said.