International Flights: Nigerian Government Bars Emirates Airlines

The Muhammadu Buhari-led regime has barred Emirates Airlines from scheduled operations to Nigeria.

This is according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @hadisirika, on Friday.

Sirika said the ban will take effect from Monday, September 21, 2020.

“The PTF sub-committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’ situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday, September 21, 2020,” the tweet read.

The PTF sub committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’s situation was reviewed & they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) September 18, 2020

It would be recalled that the regime had last month vowed to enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations.

Before the resumption of international flights in the country, the regime had announced that Air France, KLM, Etihad, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, TAAG Angola Airlines were not granted approval to commence flight operations.

Middle East Airline, British Airways, Delta, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky Airlines, Africa World Airways, Air Cote D’ Ivoire, Kenya Airways, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines were all granted approval to resume operations in the country.

EgyptAir, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Africa World Airways, Kenya Airways, and Middle East Airlines were announced as the airlines permitted to use Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while British Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa World Airways, and Middle East Airlines were granted approval to use Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The minister said the country would go ahead and implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria.