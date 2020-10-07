International Flights: UAE To Begin Issuance Of Visa To Nigerians From October 8 – FG

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed recently that they will commence issuance of visas to Nigerians from October 8.

The disclosure was made known by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

According to him, the UAE stated that they will start giving visas to Nigerians from Thursday, October 8.

“Travellers can now have return tickets, book hotels, negative PCR result as health insurance can now be paid through travel agents.

Recall that before now, the Minister announced via his twitter handle that the UAE wrote to the Nigerian Government that it will start visa issuance to Nigerians, and that move made the Federal Government to remove ban it placed on Emirates Airlines.

The lift of ban on Emirates Airlines was done upon agreement by UAE to allow Nigerians get their visas”, he previously tweeted.