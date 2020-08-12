International Youth Day: Former Gov Commends Youths, Calls For More Participation From Them

Youths in the country, were recently lauded by the former Governor of Sokoto and Senator, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for their efforts in maintenance of peace and tranquility in the country.

The commendation, was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Youth and Students Matters, Comrade Suleiman Mahmud T, in honour of the International Youth Day on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “the fate of this generation, is no doubt contingent upon the growth and progressive path of the youths in this country. He added that the dream we all are collectively having, of a country where growth be recorded in diverse area of the economy, that envisioned country needs the youth in achieving the set objectives”.

“The position and adaptability of our youth in relation to the uphold and advancement of peace and tranquility in the country can really not be disputed by any.

The former Governor called for synergy from youths in Sokoto state to aid and boost the collective incentives by President Buhari’s administration.

Recall the approval of money by Presidency for the Nigerian-Youth Investment Fund, (N-YIF), Senator Wamakko urged them to use it as an opportunity to indulge more the young, so as to boost further growth and advanced development in the country.

He cited a problem encountered by virtually every administration in the world to be providing employment opportunities for the young ones.