Internet Fraud: EFCC Arrests Soldier, 26 Others In Lagos [PHOTOS]

Lagos State Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode, a serving military personnel, and 26 others over alleged internet fraud in Lekki, Lagos.

Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

This follows intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.



He was arrested alongside Adeniran Nurudeen; Opeyemi Ojo Chris; Derrick Moris; Shehu Oluoti; Fuad Akinbayo; Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel; Debowale Adedoyin; Shegun Emmanuel; Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem.

Others are: Kalu Emmanue; Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere; Habeeb Ayomide; Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.

Kayode, in his statement to the EFCC, said the “big shot yahoo yahoo boys” in whose company he was arrested, were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.

The suspects will be charged to court soon.

EFCC Arrests Soldier, 26 Others For Internet Fraud In Lagos pic.twitter.com/bE15haS2Hp — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 17, 2020