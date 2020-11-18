Int’l Flight: FG Lifts Ban On Lufthansa, KLM, Air France — Sen. Sirika

By Adejumo Enock

The flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM and Air France has been lifted by the Federal Government following the flattening of COVID-19 spread across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation Sen. Hadi Sairiki on Tuesday.

Sen. Siriki via his twitter handle @hadisirika wrote, “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja.”

According to the Minister, Qatar Airways has been granted approval to start operation in Abuja.

In the same vien, a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu said, “all the nation’s international airports may resume international flight operations before the end of the year, as the Ministry of Aviation is working with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the airports meet all the safety and health requirements and protocols.”

According to the statement, “international airports that are yet to be cleared to resume operations are the Port Harcourt airport, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu”.

The Minister of Aviation stated that all hands are on deck to ensure that all logistic and policy necessities will soon be in place in order to address the difficulties encountered by international travellers, especially with the impending yuletide season.

The Minister thanked all stakeholders for their patience and assured of smooth reopening of the airlines.