Investigation And Time Stamps On Video Prove The Nigerian Army Were At Lekki Toll Gate — @ose_anenih

Popular Political Commentator, Ose Anenih has said that investigation and time stamps on a video circulating social media prove that the Nigerian Army were at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, in spite the Army’s classification of the reports as fake.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, a number of people were shot dead or wounded at a protest against police brutality in Lekki, Lagos.

In the video, the Army were seen leaving Bonny camp barrack with fully loaded Forces.

According to Anenih:

“Time stamp on video shot on 20th October 2020 (20/10/2020) says 18:29 (6.29pm).

“Google says the Lekki toll gate is roughly 7 minutes away.

“Wikipedia says shooting started at about 18:50 (6.50pm).

“Follow the dots…”

According to Amnesty International, at least 10 people were killed when armed officials opened fire on the protesters.

“These shootings clearly amount to extrajudicial executions. There must be an immediate investigation and suspected perpetrators must be held accountable through fair trials. Authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victims and their families,” it said.