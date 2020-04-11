Investigative Journalist Reveals Case Of Possible #COVID19 Death That Was Allegedly Ignored By The NCDC

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has taken to his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, to reveal the case of a patient who may have died of COVID-19 in Kubwa, a suburb under Bwari Local Government Area (LGA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after been allegedly ignored by officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, a concerned neighbour of the deceased had spoken to the NCDC officials thrice without getting satisfactory results.

See tweets:

2/6 When this elderly couple returned from the UK, they refused to self-isolate — much to the chagrin of their neighbours.



One neighbour called one of your lines; the call was answered by a lady who promised that NCDC staff show up at the location the following day… — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 10, 2020

4/6 Again, this neighbour reached your official on 080097000010 but the lady who answered the call — as well as another who called back with a private number — didn’t see the need for a visit.



Now, the neighbours of the deceased are extremely apprehensive. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 10, 2020

6/6 The neighbour who contacted you has authorised me to supply her details if you indeed want to treat this case.



We know you’re doing well already, please, but there’s just more work to be done.🙏🙏🙏 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 10, 2020