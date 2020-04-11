Investigative Journalist Reveals Case Of Possible #COVID19 Death That Was Allegedly Ignored By The NCDC
Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has taken to his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, to reveal the case of a patient who may have died of COVID-19 in Kubwa, a suburb under Bwari Local Government Area (LGA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after been allegedly ignored by officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to him, a concerned neighbour of the deceased had spoken to the NCDC officials thrice without getting satisfactory results.
See tweets: