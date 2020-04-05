Investigative Journalist Reveals Lagos Hospital Where Staff, General Public Are Exposed To Contracting #COVID19
Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo says there is a hospital on a popular street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island in Lagos, where the unprofessionalism of the Indian owner could potentially expose staff and the public to the coronavirus.
In a series of tweet on his twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, he however gave the hospital a 48-hour grace to transfer an indian patient showing symptoms of the virus to the state’s Isolation center, saying if it doesn’t happen by Tuesday afternoon, “I will have no choice but to NAME them.”
See tweets:
