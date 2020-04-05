Investigative Journalist Reveals Lagos Hospital Where Staff, General Public Are Exposed To Contracting #COVID19

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo says there is a hospital on a popular street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island in Lagos, where the unprofessionalism of the Indian owner could potentially expose staff and the public to the coronavirus.

In a series of tweet on his twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, he however gave the hospital a 48-hour grace to transfer an indian patient showing symptoms of the virus to the state’s Isolation center, saying if it doesn’t happen by Tuesday afternoon, “I will have no choice but to NAME them.”

There is a hospital on a popular street off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, where the unprofessionalism of the Indian owner could potentially expose staff & the public to #CoronaVirusNigeria.



An SOS to @NCDCgov, @ProfAkinAbayomi, @jidesanwoolu, @followlasg, @rrslagos767. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, all the doctors I’ve spoken with confirmed that the procedure, in the case of COVID-19 suspicion based on symptoms, is to send such patients to an isolation centre where they will be tested and kept for at least 14 days if negative, before discharge. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 5, 2020

Keeping these two latest Indians at this private hospital without sending them to isolation is detrimental to staff and the public.



I’m giving this hospital a 48-day grace to transfer this patient to Lagos’s isolation centre. If this doesn’t happen by Tuesday afternoon… — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 5, 2020