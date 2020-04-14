Investigative Journalist Reveals Suspected Internet Fraudster Masquerading As The Manager Of An Online Phone Shop

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, has drawn the attention of First Bank Nigeria to a suspected criminal masquerading as the manager of an online phone shop, using an account with the bank to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This was contained in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo.

“More people are set to fall victim since the lockdown prevents them from personally making purchases,” he said.

@FirstBankngr, a criminal masquerading as the manager of an online phone shop is using an account with you to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.



YOU NEED TO STEP IN. pic.twitter.com/yQpAou4udt — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 14, 2020

He continued:

“Victims can’t physically lodge complaints at police stations, yet emails written to the EFCC haven’t yielded results. This lockdown is fertile ground for @paparazyiphoneshop (IG handle) to continue this fraud.“

He called on the bank to do something urgently, saying “Your reputation is at stake“

“In 2018, @cenbank gave banks the powers to suspend any account linked with fraudulent activities. Use that power now, First bank; use it!,” he added

@FirstBankngr, one complainant who is also your customer reached out to you but your response was disappointing, tbh.



