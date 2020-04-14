0 comments

Investigative Journalist Reveals Suspected Internet Fraudster Masquerading As The Manager Of An Online Phone Shop

by on April 14, 2020
 

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, has drawn the attention of First Bank Nigeria to a suspected criminal masquerading as the manager of an online phone shop, using an account with the bank to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

This was contained in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo.

More people are set to fall victim since the lockdown prevents them from personally making purchases,” he said.

He continued:

Victims can’t physically lodge complaints at police stations, yet emails written to the EFCC haven’t yielded results. This lockdown is fertile ground for @paparazyiphoneshop (IG handle) to continue this fraud.

READ  VIDEO: Teacher asks student to destroy her phone and those of her colleagues in Akure

He called on the bank to do something urgently, saying “Your reputation is at stake

In 2018, @cenbank gave banks the powers to suspend any account linked with fraudulent activities. Use that power now, First bank; use it!,” he added

Health, Nation, News

FraudsterPhone

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 