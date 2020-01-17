Investigators With ICE, FBI Reviewing Criminal Allegations Against Ilhan Omar, Report Says

1982: Ilhan Omar is born in Somalia, the youngest of seven children.

Ilhan Omar is born in Somalia, the youngest of seven children. 1997: Omar, still a teenager, settles in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis after fleeing Somalia’s civil war with her family and spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya.

Omar, still a teenager, settles in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis after fleeing Somalia’s civil war with her family and spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. 2002: Omar, now 19, marries Ahmed Hirsi, 22, in their “faith tradition” in Minnesota, but they don’t legally marry.

Omar, now 19, marries Ahmed Hirsi, 22, in their “faith tradition” in Minnesota, but they don’t legally marry. 2008: Omar and Hirsi, now the parents of two children, reach an “impasse in our life together” and divorce in their faith tradition.

Omar and Hirsi, now the parents of two children, reach an “impasse in our life together” and divorce in their faith tradition. 2009: Omar, at 26, marries Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, 23, whom she identifies only as a “British citizen.” School records show he attended high school in St. Paul and studied art at North Dakota State University.

Omar, at 26, marries Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, 23, whom she identifies only as a “British citizen.” School records show he attended high school in St. Paul and studied art at North Dakota State University. 2011: Omar and Elmi end their relationship and divorce in their faith tradition, but do not legally divorce until 2017.

Omar and Elmi end their relationship and divorce in their faith tradition, but do not legally divorce until 2017. 2012: Omar and Hirsi reconcile and have a third child together.

Omar and Hirsi reconcile and have a third child together. 2014–15: Omar files joint tax returns with Hirsi, though they are not yet legally married; she remains legally married to Elmi.

Omar files joint tax returns with Hirsi, though they are not yet legally married; she remains legally married to Elmi. 2016: Omar, endorsed by the DFL over longtime incumbent Phyllis Kahn, is elected to the Minnesota House, becoming the first Somali-American, Muslim legislator in the United States. But her campaign is rocked by allegations in a Somali news forum and the conservative Power Line blog suggesting that Elmi is her brother and they married for unspecified immigration benefits.

Omar, endorsed by the DFL over longtime incumbent Phyllis Kahn, is elected to the Minnesota House, becoming the first Somali-American, Muslim legislator in the United States. But her campaign is rocked by allegations in a Somali news forum and the conservative Power Line blog suggesting that Elmi is her brother and they married for unspecified immigration benefits. 2017: Omar is granted a legal divorce from Elmi.

Omar is granted a legal divorce from Elmi. 2018: Omar legally marries Hirsi and is elected to Congress.

Investigators with multiple federal agencies are reportedly reviewing evidence of alleged crimes committed by far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that center around her marital history. The Blaze reported that toward the end of last year, “the Department of Justice had assigned an FBI Special Agent in Charge, or SAC, to review Rep. Ilhan Omar’s apparent, astonishing spree of felonies from 2009 to 2017.” The Blaze noted that the “FBI SAC stated that the wide range of criminal activity suggested by the evidence against Rep. Omar may lead the FBI to expand the review to other federal departments” and that in recent weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Education inspector general have reportedly joined the investigation. The Blaze’s report was authored by David Steinberg, who has extensively covered the criminal allegations against Omar for many months while at PJ Media.The Blaze reported that ICE’s involvement in the investigation pertains to “questions about [Rep. Omar’s 2009 marriage],” which allegedly includes “eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.” The Department of Education inspector general is reportedly looking into whether Omar’s 2009 marriage to a British citizen was “an attempt to facilitate federal student loan fraud, or other fraud involving higher education.” The Minnesota Star Tribune has reported the following timeline of Omar’s marital history:The Star Tribune’s report from last June stated that newly released “investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws.” Omar, who has repeatedly claimed that the allegations are baseless conspiracy theories, has refused to answer questions or turn over any documents to the Associated Press or the Star Tribune that could debunk what she claims is a conspiracy theory.