IPOB attacks CP over Kanu parent’ burial police threat

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to deal with the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, if any member of the group is killed during the burial of his parents on February 14, 2020.

Kanu made the threat in a message on Facebook on Sunday.

He wrote, “If Inspector Okon and his commanders come to my father’s house to kill anyone on 14th February, 2020 at my parents’ burial, we will hunt down their children.”

Kanu’s threat is the latest in the battle of words between the security agents and Kanu’s followers in IPOB as the burial date of the parents gets nearer.

IPOB had in a statement asked security agencies in the state to join their colleagues in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and stay away from the burial.

IPOB stated that its members must attend the burial to pay their last respects to the parents of their leader.

But the CP had insisted that IPOB members would not be tolerated during the burial of Kanu’s parents.

He said the police would provide security during the burial of the monarch and his wife but would not spare any IPOB member at the venue.

“We will not tolerate any Biafra flag, IPOB insignia or the group’s members disguising as Jewish or Zionist Church members during the burial,” he had said.

IPOB, in another development, described Okon as a sycophant.

It said the CP was creating unnecessary tension in the state over the burial to please his paymasters in Abuja to advance his career in the force.

Separate statements by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and MASSOB’s leader, Uchenna Madu, condemned the alleged statement by the CP that the police and other security agents would disrupt the burial should members of IPOB attend.

They said, “The commissioner of police is being used to create unnecessary security tension in a peaceful Abia State. The people of Afaraukwu community are peace-loving people.

“We have made it clear that the burial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s parents is not an IPOB or Biafra event. There will be no display or flying of Biafra flags or showcasing of any Biafra insignias. Abia State police boss should go and sleep.”