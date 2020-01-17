IPOB declares support for Amotekun

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has pledged support for the ‘Amotekun’ Security outfit recently launched by the South-West.

Kanu, in a recent broadcast, pledged to give maximum support to the initiative. It will be recalled that the federal government declared the outfit ‘illegal’ citing that it was not backed by any law in the country.

The directive was met with stiff opposition from Prominent leaders in Yorubaland including Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka. Kanu expressed readiness to supply manpower for the outfit.

Speaking in a live broadcast; “The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.”

“Regardless of the history of politics of that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our we have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoleye Sowore at the helm.”

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Amotekun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to ensure this expansionism is stopped. We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary.”

“IPOB will back Amotekun Security Outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them”.