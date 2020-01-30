IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu denies striking deal, collecting bribe from Buhari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has denied striking a deal with the Muhammadu Buhari-led Regime.

Kanu said he would never collect bribe from the regime, especially now that his parents are dead.

The IPOB leader was accused of striking a deal and collecting money from the Regime, ahead of the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu will be buried on Friday, February 14, 2020.

The IPOB leader had in 2017 eloped from Nigeria following soldiers’ invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

Following his disappearance and eventual reemergence in Israel, the IPOB leader was accused of taking bribes from the Nigerian government to ensure his release from prison.

However, Kanu in his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra denied the allegation, saying he would never collect bribe from Buhari’s government especially not now that his parents are dead.

“I never took money from the zoo when I was in prison, is it now that they killed my parents that I will do so?” Kanu said.