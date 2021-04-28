IPOB Not Responsible For Attacks in Ebonyi, Umahi Declares

David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State has revealed that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were not solely responsible for the recent spike of insecurity in the state and South East region.

Umahi while briefing journalists said hoodlums hide under the umbrella of IPOB to carry out their evil attacks.

Umahi said ; “We are aware that there are some killings over the weekend; a policeman was killed, two army men were killed and I think one civilian and their killers are pure bandits.

“They do these killings and put it in social media that they are members of IPOB or ESN.

“Without standing for either IPOB or ESN, but they continue to deny that they are not into violence but for me, criminality is criminality and I have directed security agencies to crack down on all criminal activities in the state.

“And for those who did the killings, the security agencies must bring them to book within 72 hours, they must do that,” he stated.