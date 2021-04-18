IPOB Threatens to Invade North in Response to Miyetti Allah

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared that its Eastern Security Network, ESN, will soon storm Northern Nigeria in response to a similar statement made by Miyetti Allah.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria sometimes called MACBAN is a loose partisan advocacy group centered on promoting the welfare of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson stated this in response to claims that Miyetti Allah was planning to deploy 5, 000 security operatives to the Southeast to protect herders.

Emma Powerful described the plan as an insult that would not be allowed to stand in the Southeast

“The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the threat by MIYETTI ALLAH to deploy 5000 jihadists to Biafra land to protect their cows and herders following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by southeast governors.

“We consider this utterance as an insult to entire Biafra and won’t tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous South East governors and the political elite.

“The South East Governors must understand that federal government of Nigeria sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance. The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem, the better. They should stop betraying us but appreciate our sacrifices in the defense of our ancestral land.

“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorists group should know that they shouldn’t play God for ever. They are trying to provoke ESN and IPOB to take a drastic action. IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now! Let them come, we are waiting for them. Soon they will see ESN in the North.”