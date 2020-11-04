IPPIS: ‘Lecturers Should Be Held Responsible For Continuous Closure Of Schools’ – FG

The ongoing strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may be called off if the lecturers decide to go back to the classrooms as the Federal Government has met most of their demands.

Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, The Minister of State for Education made this known on Channels Television current affairs programme.

He explained that the government has met almost all the demands of ASUU and wondered why they have not gone back to the lecture halls.

In his statement, “ASUU can go back to work tomorrow or the next day if they so wished. There is nothing wrong working and chewing gum.

“They can go back to work while discussions continue if they have any other issue as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has been very sincere with ASUU and has agreed on everything ASUU is asking for”.

Chukwuemeka made it crystal clear that it is a wrong approach by ASUU to continue to draw their salaries while its members are still on strike..

ASUU embarked on this strike since Monday, March 23, 2020, which is a situation that has left students, parents and government frustrated in the midst of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has resulted to harsh economic hardship facing every Nigerian.