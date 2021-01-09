IPPIS: University Workers To Stage Protest Tuesday

By Onwuka Gerald

University workers under the buffer of the Joint Action Committee, (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union, (NASU) as well as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) are set to commence a 3-day national protest on Tuesday against government’s negligence over some issues, including the much disputed Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, (IPPIS).

The order to commence the protest was contained in a communique issued on Friday night at a meeting held by the leadership of the two unions in Abuja.

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, and Comrade Peters Adeyemi, the General Secretary of NASU both signed the communique.

The document listed issues that made the directive to include inconsistencies in IPPIS payments; non-payment of earned allowance; non-payment of arrears of new minimum wage; as well as delay in the renegotiation of the FGN)NASU/SSANU 2009 Agreements.

Others issues are the non-payment of retirement benefits to ex-members; non-constitution of visitation panels to universities; poor funding to universities and teaching staff.

The committee asked union heads across the country to use Monday to orientate their members on the need for the demonstration.

The communique concluded that after the protest, the union members would consider other options which includes embarking on an indefinite strike.