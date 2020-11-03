IPPIS: ‘We Will Not Revoke Our Stance On Strike Action’ – ASUU

Calabar Zone Academic Staff Union of Universities, insisted its eight months-old strike will continue if the Federal Government did not meet its demands, saying its members will not go back to the classes on empty stomachs.

Dr. Aniekan Brown, The zonal chairman of the union disclosed this at a briefing at the University of Calabar on Monday.

Stating that the Union will not go back to work until the Federal Government takes action on its demands.

In attendance were ASUU chairmen from universities in the zone which comprises of Abia State University, Akwa Ibom State University, Cross River University of Technology, Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi, University of Uyo and University of Calabar.

“ASUU’s struggles are misunderstood at times either by deliberate ill-intended plot or for want of understanding therefore it is considered advisable to engage the public, to bring forward the ASUU’s stance on the on-going strike action, and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System which the government induces as a distraction and treachery to forcefully migrate staff of Federal Universities to IPPIS.”