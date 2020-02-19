0 comments

Iran confirms its first two coronavirus cases

The Iranian health ministry has announced that preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases have come back positive. 

On Wednesday, the country’s health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour, said that “since last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found.”

The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been put in isolation, he said.

“The next tests for examining the certainty of the issue are being conducted and the results will be announced to the public as soon as they are ready,” he added.

The virus, recently named COVID-19 broke out from Wuhan in China back in December. Since then, more than 70,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

