Iran Executes Former Defense Staff For Selling Information About Its Missile Programme To CIA

Iran has executed Reza Asgari a former defense ministry staff who it alleged sold information that exposed Iranian missile programme to the United States Central Intelligence Agency, CIA.



The Iranian judiciary made the announcement on Tuesday alleging that Asgari sold data related to Iran’s missile programme to the US intelligence agency based on his long term relationship with them.

Iranian judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that Reza Asgari had worked for the defense ministry for many years, when he developed connections with the CIA that continued after his retirement.

“In the last years of his service, he joined the CIA, he sold information about our missiles to the CIA and took money from them, he was thereforw identified, tried and sentenced to death”, Esmaili said.

Asgari is said to have worked in the airspace department of the Ministry until his retirement in 2016.

Esmaili also mentioned similar that cases like that of Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, an Iranian accused of spying for the CIA and Israeli Mossad who was sentenced to death for having “collected and transmitted intelligence” on the location of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone earlier this year.

Esmaili added that the death sentence for Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd another Iranian accused of spying for US and Israeli intelligence, is among those still to be carried out.

Majd was accused of spying on Iran’s armed forces and helping the US to locate Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Occasionally Iran announces arrests and convictions of alleged spies for foreign countries, including the U.S. and Israel.

