Iran gets tough, fires missiles at US facilities

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq. “This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive U.S. forces named Ain Al Asad,” state news outlet ISNA reported. Iran had vowed to retaliate U.S. killing of military commander, Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary, Mark Esper stated that the U.S. was ready to retaliate for any attack launched by Iran.“To our partners and allies and to the Iran regime, I would like to say we are not looking to start a war with Iran. But we are prepared to finish one,” Esper said. “As I’ve told my many colleagues, as I spoke to them over the last few days, what we like to see is the situation be de-escalated and for Iran to sit down with us to begin a discussion about a better way ahead.”