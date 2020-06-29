Iran Issues Arrest Warrant For US President Trump, 36 Others



Iran has issued an arrest warrant for United States President Donald Trump and 36 others for their role in the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

They have also appealed to Interpol to assist them in securing the arrest of President Trump and the others mentioned.

Iranian prosecutor Ali Alqaismehr made the remarks during a meeting with high-ranking judicial officials, saying arrest warrants had been issued for 36 individuals including politicians and military officials from the US and other governments.

Acording to him, the charges include “murder” and committing a “terrorist act” who added that “President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.”

Interpol’s Response

We will not comply with an Iranian request to issue a global red notice to arrest US President Donald Trump, after Tehran’s prosecutor announced charges against the American leader, Interpol had said.

It explained that its constitution prevents them from “undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.”

The global policing body says “If or when any such requests were to be sent to the General Secretariat, in accordance with the provisions of our constitution and rules, Interpol would not consider requests of this nature”.

An Interpol red notice is a request circulated to police around the world to locate and arrest a person wanted either by a country or an international tribunal, pending extradition or similar legal action.

While red notices are non-binding, they are common practice when wanted fugitives or people suspected of crimes flee across borders.

The former head of the Quds Force belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Soliemani was killed alongside the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, PMF, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US drone strike targeting they were travelling in after arriving at Baghdad International Airport on 2 January.

The attack drew swift retaliation from the IRGC with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq, the PMF has vowed to carry out its own response over the killing of Al-Muhandis.