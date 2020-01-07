Iran labels US forces as terrorists

Iran’s parliament on Tuesday January 7, passed a bill designating all US forces as “terrorists” over the killing of its top military commander in an airstrike last week.

In the newly adopted bill, all US forces and employees of the Pentagon and affiliated organisations, agents and commanders and those who ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards’ were designated as “terrorists”.

The parliament said;

“Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act.”

The Iranian lawmakers also voted to bolster by €200 million, the coffers of the Quds Force – the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that was headed by Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also said that the blackisting came after the US designated its Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organisation”.