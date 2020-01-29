Iran missile strike: 50 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries

The US Military has now increased the number of casualties suffered by US soldiers to 50, after an Iranian missile strike on a US base in Iraq early this month in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

According to the Pentagon, 50 US soldiers suffered Traumatic Brain Injury as a result of the missiles fired at the US al-assad base in Iraq.

This is the third time, the Pentagon has increased the total count of casualties suffered.

Days after the attack, the Pentagon said 11 service members were injured, then last week, the Pentagon said that 34 U.S. service members were hurt, dismissing US president Trump’s claims that no Americans were harmed, saying that those who had been injured only suffered ‘headaches’ and it was ‘nothing serious’.

Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said to DailyMail Tuesday that 16 additional service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and were treated at a U.S. military medical facility in Kuwait while others were treated in Iraq.

According to Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, 31 service members have now returned to duty and are in good condition.

TBI or Traumatic Brain injury is a brain dysfunction caused by an outside force, usually a violent blow to the head.

Immediate or delayed symptoms may include confusion, blurry vision and difficulty concentrating.