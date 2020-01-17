Iran must compensate plane crash victims’ families fairly, other governments say

The five countries that lost citizens when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, are demanding that Tehran accept “full responsibility” and compensate the victims’ family members.
After a meeting in London Thursday, foreign ministers from Canada, the U.K., Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine urged Iran to allow a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation,” as well as a criminal probe and “impartial” judicial proceedings against those found responsible for downing the plane. The Ukraine International Airlines aircraft was brought down by ballistic missiles shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Jan. 8. Among the victims were 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians.