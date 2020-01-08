Iran places $80million bounty on Donald Trump’s head



Iran has placed a bounty of $80 million (£60 million) on to anyone the head of the United States President, Donald Trump.

This huge bounty was placed because of the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. According to Metro.co.uk, the organiser of the funeral of Soleimani on Monday called on every Iranian to donate $1 to fund a bounty on Donald Trump.

In his own words, “On behalf of all of Iran’s people – 80 million Iranians – and each puts aside US$1, it would equal $80million.

And we would give this $80million, on our own behalf, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the grand figure of our revolution.

“Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree.”

His added, “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil.

“We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time. “This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.

“When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head.”

Iran is sure brewing up for her opponents.

