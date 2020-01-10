Iran-US Tension: Video Of How Iranian General Was Killed



This is the video of how the US bombed all cars in the convoy of the Iranian General that was killed. They weren’t sure of which car he was in; so they bombed all the cars in the convoy . Todays’ Advanced Technology of War. The MQ-9 Reaper Drone that took out Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran With a range of 1,150 miles, and the ability to fly at altitudes of 50,000 feet (higher than civilian commercial Airplanes).

The MQ-9 Reaper system is an “armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance” remotely piloted aircraft designed primarily for offensive strikes.

Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons — it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets,”

At 4,900-pounds per unit, the drone can also conduct surveillance, assist in search and rescue missions, and allow US forces to “conduct irregular warfare operations.”

With near absolute silence during flight.

It is a significant acknowledgment of the rapidly evolving and expanding role of Remotely Piloted Aircraft by the US Air Force during military operations and when at War.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone, which became operational in 2007, has a wingspan of 66 feet, and a cruising speed of roughly 230 mph.

It’s operated remotely by a pilot and a sensor operator from afar and costs $64.2 million per unit, which includes four aircrafts.

Here’s the video of how the killing happened;