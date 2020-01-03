Iranian Official promises Israel, United States Mourning days ahead

An official spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Brigadier-General Ramezan Sharif, has said the United States and Israel will have their momentary joy turned into mourning over the murder of its commander, General Kaseem Soleimani. Soleimani and an Iraqi ally were struck down at the Baghdad Airport on Thursday. The US say it was a decisive defence action, claiming the IRGC commander was planning attacks on American citizens in Iraq. “Certainly the momentary joy of the Americans and Zionists will not last long and will turn into mourning,” Sharif said. “The Israelis and Americans have committed a blatant crime at odds with all international regulations and laws and they should rest assured thatt hey will receive a tough response,” he promised.