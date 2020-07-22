IRC Condemns Killing Of Colleague, Four Aid Workers By Boko Haram

The International Rescue Committee, IRC, has condemned the killing of its colleague and four aid workers by suspected members of Boko Haram in the Northern part of Nigeria.



The organisation identified its colleague Luka Filibus as one of the five humanitarian workers slain by the dreaded Boko Haram group.



In a statement on Wednesday by IRC it explained that they were deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news.



They described Filibus to be one who dedicated his life to protecting children and to help lessen their trauma in the face of crisis.



The statement reads, “Luka and his family were forced to flee their home, and he was still compelled to alleviate the suffering of children.



“His colleagues in Nigeria remember him always with a smile on his face. We grieve with Luka’s family and will do everything we can to support them through this challenging time.

“We condemn this barbaric treatment and demand the immediate return of his remains to his family.



“The killing of aid workers is a violation of international law, Aid workers must never be a target”.

Boko Haram earlier published a video on its social media platform showing five armed men standing behind the five abducted workers who knelt before them.



Speaking in Hausa language the gun men warned other Aid workers tp desist from coming to their area to turn their people into non-believers, after few seconds of talking the Aid workers were shot by the gunmen.



The International Rescue Committee founded in 1933 responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster.



It is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities.