iRoko TV Co-founder Jason Njoku Issued 5% Content Levy Order By Lagos Film And Video Censors Board

Jason Njoku, Nigerian Film magnate and cofounder of iRoko TV, one of the early video-on-demand movie platforms for Nigerian movies on Thursday reacted to a 5% levy issued by the Lagos State Film And Video Censors Board to his company.

Njoku shared the letter, signed by the LSFVCB’s executive secretary, Bamidele Balogun on the 31st of August, to the effect that immediate payment of the 5% levy on “all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being Lagos State” be made.

Njoku tweeted:

“I wonder if @NetflixNaija @FilmhouseCinema and @YouTube got one of these. Or just us card carrying patriots. Let me go for a run 🏃🏾‍♂️and then sleep. I will deal with this one tomorrow 😴.”

The letter reads:

“We hereby request for immediate payment of the 5% levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being Lagos State.

“A copy of the public notice earlier issued in this regard is herein attached. By this letter, you have been served notice as a necessary procedure and you are obliged to comply within seven days from the date of receipt of this notification.

“Attached to this letter is a direct debit mandate form. You are requested to fill the attached form and return to the undersigned.”

Meanwhile, concerned followers have urged Njoku to move his business away from Lagos State to avoid heavy levying.

Enugu State is the birth place of Nollywood. Cost of operations is also cheaper. There's access to almost everything your workers would want.



Lagos doesn't deserve you. Pack and come to Enugu really. — Ifechidere (@Ifechideere) September 3, 2020