IS Militants Kill 70 In Niger Republic

By Adejumo Enock

Suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) attacked two villages in Niger Republic which led to the death of 70 people.

Reuters reported that this attacks happened in Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye villages near the border zone with Mali.

A security official confirmed that the attack led to the Death of 49 villagers as 17 people were wounded in the village of Tchombangou.

Also, a senior official in Niger Interior Ministry who pleaded anonymous said 30 other villagers were killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

As at the time of compilation of this report, Niger’s government is yet to comment on the attacks. The authorities, however, have banned travel by motorbike in the region, as part of efforts to check attacks by militants.

The attacks come as President Mahamadou Issoufou steps down after two five-year terms to allow for fresh elections.