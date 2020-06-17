“Is Nigerian Politics Not A Joke?” — Reactions Trail Ajimobi’s Appointment As Acting APC Chiairman

Nigerians have reacted to the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the affirmation of the suspension of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, on Tuesday night made the appointment.

However, this has stirred reactions from Nigerians as unconfirmed news making the rounds says Ajimobi is sick.

Some Nigerians took to their Twitter page mocking Oshiomhole, while others expressed concern over the state of the ruling party.

Below are some comments gathered by BreakingTimes from Twitter:

@SadiqTade: “Things fall apart.

“Court declared Victor Giadom as National Chairman.

“APC National body declared Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman.

“With Gaidom it will be difficult for Oshiomole to rule the Party by proxy, but with Ajimobi it will be easy. Ajimobi has been sick for a while.”

Things fall apart.



Court declared Victor Giadom as National Chairman.



APC National body declared Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman.



With Gaidom it will be difficult for Oshiomole to rule the Party by proxy, but with Ajimobi it will be easy. Ajimobi has been sick for a while. pic.twitter.com/hURnqQgxhD — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 17, 2020

@Great_Michael: “Is Nigeria politics not a joke like this?😂😂😂

“Ajimobi that is still positive is appointed national chairman of the ruling party. Just wait Oshiomole will soon decamp to pdp🤣🤣🤣”

Is Nigeria politics not a joke like this?😂😂😂



Ajimobi that is still positive is appointed national chairman of the ruling party. Just wait Oshiomole will soon decamp to pdp🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KMy1TjdR2s — Child of God🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Great_Michaels) June 17, 2020

@realFFK: “On the day that Obaseki leaves @OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman, ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction.”

On the day that Obaseki leaves @OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman, ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 17, 2020

@OgbeniDipo: “APC names Ajimobi Acting National Chairman. Obaseki 1 – Oshiomhole 1. Ojoro cancel Ojoro. The Hunger Games will continue.”

APC names Ajimobi Acting National Chairman. Obaseki 1 – Oshiomhole 1. Ojoro cancel Ojoro. The Hunger Games will continue. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 16, 2020